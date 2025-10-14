Senior Delhi Police officers review festive security in crowded areas

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have intensified security arrangements across the city ahead of the festive season, with senior officers personally reviewing deployments in crowded public areas.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-II) Madhup Kumar Tewari and Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) Deepak Purohit on Monday inspected security preparedness at Sarojini Nagar Market in the South-West District.

Officials said senior officers are supervising foot patrols, staff deployment, and anti-sabotage drills to ensure high visibility policing and maintain public confidence. Security has been strengthened at major markets, malls, religious places, and other crowded spots across the district.

Police have also increased checking, patrolling, and picket deployment, along with enhanced surveillance at sensitive locations to prevent any untoward incidents during celebrations.

Citizens have been advised to remain alert and report any suspicious activity or objects by dialling 112 or approaching the nearest police station.