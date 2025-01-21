Senior Congress leader joins AAP

New Delhi: In a major setback for the Congress ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, senior leader Lokesh Bansal, along with hundreds of supporters, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday. Lokesh Bansal, who served the Congress for 22 years, was welcomed by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at the party headquarters.

“Congress has been wiped out from the New Delhi Assembly constituency,” said Kejriwal, accusing the Congress of collaborating with the BJP. He added, “Lokesh Bansal believes AAP is the only party working for the nation and the poor.”

Joining them was Sushant Singh, a Dalit scholar who earned a law degree from SOAS University of London through the Delhi government’s SC/ST Scholarship. “The scholarship made my dream come true,” said Singh.

Lokesh Bansal praised Kejriwal, saying, “He genuinely thinks about the poor and underprivileged. AAP is the future of this country.”