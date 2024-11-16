Senior citizen fatally attacked with iron rod after objecting to neigbours abusive language

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 42-year-old man for the murder of a senior citizen over using abusive language in outer north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area on Wednesday.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Bhalswa Dairy Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Ran Singh (55), and the accused has been identified as Dhiraj (42) son of Chander Bhan, both residents of Gali No.8, Mukundpur.

According to the police reports, the incident occurred on November 13, and an FIR under Section 103(1) BNS was registered at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station.

The altercation began when the accused, Dhiraj, was verbally abusing neighbors and allegedly beating his wife. The deceased Ran Singh objected to Dhiraj’s behavior and confronted him at his house.

Enraged, Dhiraj struck Ran Singh on the head with an iron rod. The impact caused Ran Singh to fall down the stairs from the first floor.

Ran Singh sustained severe head injuries and was rushed by family members to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police later arrived at the scene and found bloodstains on the stairs, corroborating the account of the incident.

Dhiraj was apprehended during the investigation. The police stated that he has been charged under Section 103(1) of the BNS for murder. Further inquiries are underway.