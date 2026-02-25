Senior citizen dies after medical distress at police station

New Delhi: A 62-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Pul Prahladpur Police Station in southeast Delhi on Sunday afternoon, following a physical altercation with family members over a long-standing property dispute.

Police said five PCR calls were received at around 2.57 pm reporting a quarrel near a Hero Honda showroom in Mittal Colony. The dispute involved Shamsher Singh and his brother, Arjun Singh, over ownership of property number RZ-E-5. Both sides had previously lodged complaints and made PCR calls against each other in connection with the matter.

Local police and PCR staff reached the spot and found members of both groups engaged in a heated confrontation. Officers intervened, separated the parties to prevent escalation, and brought them to the police station in separate vehicles to maintain public order.

Shamsher Singh arrived at the station at about 3.30 pm. While inside the premises, he reportedly became agitated, shouted at his brother and nephews, and soon complained of discomfort before lying down. Noticing signs of medical distress, police shifted him to AIIMS Trauma Centre at approximately 3.45 pm. He reached the hospital at 4.20 pm, where doctors initiated emergency treatment, including CPR, but declared him dead at 4.30 pm.

Police said Singh had a history of hypertension and coronary artery disease, with records indicating complete blockage of a major artery. An FIR has been registered on a complaint by his son, and inquest proceedings have been initiated as per protocol.