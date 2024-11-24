‘Senior central leadership to join Delhi Nyay Yatra from Monday’

NEW DELHI: Former Congress MLA and Communication Department Chairman Anil Bhardwaj has said senior central leadership of the party will also join the Delhi Nyay Yatra from Monday. The Nyay Yatra being taken out on the streets of the city from November 8 under Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav’s leadership has completed its journey in about 42 assembly constituencies, he said in a statement.

Bhardwaj announced that senior Congress leaders will join the Delhi Nyay Yatra from Monday, participating either at the start or towards the end. He claimed that the public has lost faith in BJP and AAP, seeking change. The leaders will walk with the yatra, meeting people until its closing ceremony.