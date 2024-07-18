Senior BJP leaders participate in Pandharpur Vari Yatra in Delhi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders including the Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Vinay Sahasrabhudde, MP Manoj Tiwari and MP Bansuri Swaraj, participated in the symbolic Pandharpur Vari Yatra of Lord Vitthal in Delhi, organised by the Delhi Marathi Pratishthan.



Sachdeva said, “This historic journey carries not only a religious message but also national and social significance. The Pandharpur Yatra has played a major role in strengthening the country’s freedom movement.”

The symbolic procession was organised in accordance with Marathi traditions and commenced at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. It concluded with a puja at a temple in R K Puram dedicated to Lord Vitthal. The Delhi BJP President extended his best wishes for the Pandharpuri Vari pilgrimage starting from Ashadi Ekadashi in Maharashtra. He claimed that the pilgrimage symbolises the ‘rich traditions of India’ and promotes a message of ‘equality’ and ‘harmony’.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe claimed that the Vari movement inspired unity and said, “The Pandharpur Yatra is now celebrated not only in India but also abroad, and its religious and cultural importance remains as significant today as it was a century ago.”