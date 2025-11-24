Senior BJP leaders hold 50 meets in final drive before MCD bypolls

New Delhi: The BJP launched an intensive show of strength across Delhi on the last Sunday before the municipal by-elections for 12 wards, with a packed day of door-to-door outreach, public meetings, organisational gatherings and community connect programmes. The campaign was marked by the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Praveen Khandelwal, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and several senior leaders who together addressed nearly 50 meetings across the city.

From 7:30 am, candidates, local workers and office bearers began door-to-door campaigning to mobilise voters ahead of next Sunday’s polling. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party’s internal assessment showed strong momentum in its favour.

He stated that based on the public response, the BJP is poised to win 11 out of 12 wards, attributing this to the party’s organisational capacity, which he said has the ability to identify and mobilise voters.

The day’s highlight was the series of public meetings addressed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who campaigned extensively in Ashok Vihar, Dwarka B, Greater Kailash, Sangam Vihar A, Sainik Vihar and Vinod Nagar. Addressing voters in Vinod Nagar, the Chief Minister said, “I am confident that the people of Vinod Nagar will give a befitting reply to the challenge posed by Arvind Kejriwal by giving a ticket to a former councillor involved in corruption by defeating her.”

Campaigning in Sangam Vihar A and Narayana later in the evening, she appealed to residents to join the triple engine government, saying it would help resolve long-standing issues of water scarcity and sanitation. “I appeal to voters to join the triple engine government and pave the way for solving the area’s water problem and ensuring cleanliness,” she said.

MP Manoj Tiwari addressed large gatherings in Mundka, Dhichkaun Kalan and Greater Kailash, highlighting the contribution of the Purvanchal community. He said, “The BJP understands the importance of the Purvanchal community in Delhi’s economy, and its direct benefits will be seen in the development of the colonies inhabited by Purvanchal residents.” Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra urged party workers to fight with full strength, saying, “Workers should contest the elections with full force and register a bigger victory than the 2022 elections, so that the Aam Aadmi Party’s anti-BJP campaign is blunted.”

Throughout the day, senior leaders including Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Ravindra Indraj and various MLAs intensified outreach through street meetings, corner gatherings and society-level interactions.

With the Chief Minister leading from the front, the BJP framed the by-elections as a referendum on governance, development and political credibility, aiming to convert Sunday’s strong turnout into victory next week.