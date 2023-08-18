Send all forensic exhibits to FSL using blockchain tech: Delhi CP

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued a circular instructing all the investigating officers (IOs) to mandatorily send all forensic exhibits to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) through ICJS/CCTNS using the blockchain technology. A blockchain is a distributed database or ledger shared among a computer network’s nodes.

According to the circular issued on Thursday, using blockchain technology, the e-forensic application has been successfully integrated into Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) by the Delhi Police in coordination with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and FSL.

An application has been developed to generate a QR code for each and every exhibit being sent to the FSL, which shall also be tagged with the physical exhibit, it said.

Quick Response code scanners and QR code printers have been procured and installed at each police station of Delhi. Operational training has been imparted to 1,432 staff of Delhi Police. The CCTNS core team of each district shall be available for regular monitoring and support to the police stations, the circular stated.

The circular also elaborates on the steps that need to be followed while submitting exhibits/ samples.

The details of exhibits/samples shall be entered in the CCTNS and QR code shall be generated, printed, laminated and tagged with the exhibits by the Malkhana Moharir (MHCM-Case Property). The information shall be pushed to e-forensic application from CCTNS application for the forensic lab concerned, it said.