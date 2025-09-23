Seminar marks 100 yrs of Sangh and highlights the role of women

NEW DELHI: A seminar on the theme “100 Years of the Sangh and the Role of Women” was held at The Roseate Hotel in Delhi on Monday, organised by Sampurna and led by its founder, Shobha Vijender. The event opened with the rendition of Vande Mataram and brought together vice chancellors, academics, entrepreneurs, social activists and media professionals.

Prominent participants included Radha Bhatia, Neha Garg, Nidhi Goyal, Jyoti Chauthaiwale, Alka Arora, Chitra Agarwal, Nirmala Chahal, Dr Aruniti Madhavan, Sukhbir Kaur Bindra, Dr Sudhi Nath, Anuradha Sharma, Savita Sharma, Suman Vajpayee, Sanjay Gautam and Prof Ashok Kumar Nagawat.

In her remarks, Dr Vijender underlined the importance of women in the Sangh’s century-long journey. “Women are the creators of this universe. While men and women contribute equally, it is an undeniable truth that women are the originators of men,” she said.

Delivering the keynote address, Anil Gupta, Prant Karyawah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, congratulated attendees on the Sangh’s centenary year and reflected on India’s history.

He argued that India’s colonisation began only after 1858, when the British established direct control, noting that several princely states, such as those ruled by Chhatrapati Shivaji during Aurangzeb’s reign, retained independence earlier.