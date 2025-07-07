Semi-decomposed body of 35-yr-old man found in locked house

NEW DELHI: The semi-decomposed body of a 35-year-old man was found inside a locked rented house in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area on Sunday afternoon, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Idrish, a resident of New Usmanpur, he said.

Police were alerted in the afternoon about foul smell emanating from the locked premises, following which a team from the New Usmanpur police station reached the spot.

“On entering the house, a male body was found lying on the floor in a semi-decomposed state. The Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory team inspected the scene,” the officer said. The body was sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem and legal proceedings were initiated. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident, he added.