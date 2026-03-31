Self-enumeration to begin in NDMC, Delhi Cantonment areas

New Delhi: The national capital will kick-start the self-enumeration exercise under Census 2027 by undertaking the process in the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board areas from Wednesday. According to officials, the process will begin with the President of India and the Prime Minister, and then

other constitutional authorities and ministers.

Self-enumeration in these two areas can be conducted within a 15-day window from April 1 to 15, preceding the first phase of the Census —the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO). In other areas of the city, the self-enumeration will take place from May 1 to 15.

Self-enumeration has been introduced in the current and 16th Census of India, allowing people to submit information through a Census portal.

According to a senior government officer associated with the work, all preparations for the HLO phase, including the formation of teams and training of personnel, have been completed.

In Delhi, the HLO exercise will take place in two 30-day windows.