‘Seized medicines in Cooch Behar found to be fake’

Kolkata: The medicines which were earlier seized by the State Drug Control from Cooch Behar proved to be fake in the examination.

According to sources, the medicine used to cure acid reflux had a batch number YCRE23010 turned out to be fake.

The medicines came from Himachal Pradesh, revealed an investigation. A report has already been sent to the Director of Health Services (DHS) and Director of Medical

Education (DME).

The state Drug Control officials have already communicated the batch number of the fake medicines to the chemists and druggists shops. A detailed probe is being carried out in this regard. Meanwhile, the State drug control officials earlier this year, in a separate incident, had received threat calls saying that investigation into fake medicine cases must be stopped.