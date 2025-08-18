Seelampur: Man walks into PS, confesses to killing 24-yr-old wife

NEW DELHI: A man reportedly surrendered at the Seelampur police station after allegedly killing his 24-year-old wife.

According to officials, the man, who resides in a jhuggi in the Seelampur area, appeared at the station around dawn and told officers that he had killed his wife. A police team was immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, officers found the woman’s body lying on the floor inside the dwelling.

The victim, estimated to be around 24 years old, showed signs of a violent attack, though the exact cause of death will be determined through a post-mortem examination.

The body was sent to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for autopsy, police confirmed.

The crime scene was thoroughly examined by the Crime Team and forensic experts (FSL), who collected samples and other evidence crucial to the investigation. Senior officers also inspected the spot as part of standard procedure in murder cases. Police booked the accused under Section 103(1) of BNS for murder after a body was found in Seelampur. He is in custody, with motive unclear. Forensic and post-mortem reports will guide the ongoing investigation.