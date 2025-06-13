Seelampur: 19-year-old stabbed to death

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area late on Tuesday night following a family dispute, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the apprehension of a juvenile.

The accused has been identified as Qasim (47) and Asif (20), both were residents of Chauhan Bangar, Delhi.

According to the police, a call regarding a stabbing was received at Police Station Seelampur at around 10:39 pm on June 11.

The incident occurred in Bharat Tyre wali gali, where the victim, Zaheer Abbas (19), was attacked. By the time the police reached the location, Zaheer had already been rushed to JPC Hospital by his parents. However, doctors at the hospital declared him “brought dead”.

Police teams, along with Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) units, visited the crime scene and conducted a detailed examination. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Seelampur Police Station.

The deceased, Zaheer Abbas, son of Dilsher Ali, worked in a factory that produced seat covers, a trade shared with his father.

During the initial investigation, it emerged that Zaheer had an ongoing personal dispute with one of his relatives, Qasim. The accused Qasim, along with his son, attacked Zaheer on Tuesday night.

Acting swiftly on the leads gathered during the inquiry, multiple teams were formed to trace the accused.

Within hours, the police apprehended all three suspects involved in the murder. The accused have been identified as Qasim, his son Asif, and a 13-year-old juvenile, whose identity has been withheld due to legal reasons.

A senior police official confirmed the arrests and stated that further investigation is currently underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the attack.

Authorities are also probing the role of the juvenile suspect and whether the attack was premeditated.