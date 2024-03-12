Security tightened in parts of Delhi after govt notifies CAA rules

New Delhi: Amidst heightened security measures, New Delhi braces itself for potential unrest as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) officially takes effect. Concerns over potential communal tensions have prompted authorities to beef up security in sensitive areas such as Northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, and Jamia.



In a bid to ensure the safety of residents, police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed across various parts of the capital.

Flag marches have been conducted in Northeast and Southeast Delhi as a preemptive measure to maintain law and order.

DCP Northeast, Joy Tirkey, emphasised the paramount importance of safeguarding the citizens of Delhi’s Northeast district, affirming intensive patrolling and stringent security checks in sensitive zones.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Tirkey urged the public to adhere to safety protocols while assuring that every effort is being made to uphold law and order.

Night vigilance has been intensified in collaboration with paramilitary forces to deter any potential breaches of peace.