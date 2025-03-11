Security tightened in city ahead of Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers

NEW DELHI: Security has been stepped up at over 100 locations across the national capital ahead of Holi festival and Ramzan’s Friday prayers, an official said on Monday.

The upcoming Holi festival coincides with Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan.

“No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation for the upcoming Holi and Friday prayers,” a senior police officer said, adding that they have already identified sensitive areas.

Delhi Police will deploy additional forces, including paramilitary units, at over 100 locations to prevent unrest during Holi and Friday prayers. Sensitive areas include Bhajanpura, Dilshad Garden, Jafrabad, Jahangirpuri, Seelampur, Okhla, and Jamia Nagar.

Senior officers will hold meetings with local peace committees to maintain communal harmony. Drones and plainclothes officers will monitor for disturbances, with strict action against those inciting tensions. Special attention will be given to colleges and hostels to

curb hooliganism.