Security tightened at major historical sites

New Delhi: In the wake of the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, security has been significantly tightened at major historical monuments in the national Capital, with authorities deploying additional personnel and enforcing stricter measures as a precaution.

Prominent landmarks such as Qutub Minar, India Gate, and the Red Fort are now under heightened surveillance, with Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on high alert to pre-empt any untoward incidents. More than 20 Delhi Police officers have been stationed in and around the vicinity of Qutub Minar to ensure public safety and maintain order. The increased presence of security personnel is described by officials as a preventive measure in light of the current geopolitical tensions.

Though there is no specific threat to the site, the authorities are leaving no room for complacency. Patrolling has been intensified and police are keeping a watchful eye on all activities in and around the monument, which is frequented by both domestic and international tourists. At India Gate, which is both a war memorial and a popular public gathering spot, the Delhi Police have increased their vigilance beyond normal levels. Officers are patrolling the area more frequently and are monitoring the movement of visitors closely.

Law enforcement officials stated that while no direct threat has been received, the alert status has been raised purely as a precaution due to the symbolic importance of the site and the dense footfall it receives on a daily basis. Security arrangements at the Red Fort, another major historical site in Delhi, have been further bolstered.

The Delhi Police, in coordination with personnel from the CISF, are maintaining strict security protocols in and around the fort premises. Visitors to the Red Fort are being subjected to thorough checks, with police personnel verifying their identities and inquiring about their place of origin. Entry is only permitted upon the presentation of valid Indian government-authorised identification, a move aimed at enhancing traceability and safety of all individuals entering the monument. Officials have emphasised that these actions are not driven by any specific intelligence inputs indicating an imminent threat, but are part of a broader effort to maintain peace and prevent any disruptions during a time of heightened national sensitivity.