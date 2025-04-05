Security stepped up in city as police hold flag march

New Delhi: Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces on Friday took out flag marches in some sensitive areas of the city, including Jamia Nagar and the Jamia Millia Islamia, to ensure that law and order is not disturbed in the wake of the passage of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in Parliament, officials said.

Police also deployed drones to monitor several sensitive locations, they said.

“Senior police officers had already chalked out a robust security plan for the city to ensure that law and order is not disturbed. ACPs along with SHOs have been asked to remain alert and be in touch with their sources,” a senior police officer said.

Besides deploying drones, Delhi Police also intensified foot patrolling in many districts, including North, North-East, South-East, Shahdara and East Delhi.

The officer said police have activated their informers to tackle any law and order situation that may arise.

“It is our job to ensure peace. Elaborate security arrangements and safety protocols are in place across districts,” another senior police officer said, adding that night patrolling has also been intensified.

The Parliament early Friday approved the Waqf Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The discussions witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill “anti-Muslim” and “unconstitutional”, with the government responding that the “historic reform” would benefit the minority community.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday by 288-232 votes.