Security stepped up ahead of DUSU polls

New Delhi: Security has been tightened across the Delhi University campus ahead of the September 18 student union elections, with police deploying additional forces and new surveillance measures.

Extra CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic points in and around the campus, while 160 body-worn cameras have been provided to personnel on duty to keep a tight vigil during the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, the police said.

"These steps are aimed at ensuring full coverage of the area, maintaining law and order, and preventing any untoward incident during the election period," a senior police officer said.

Senior police officers and University officials had recently met to review the security arrangements.

During the meeting, officials underlined that vehicles with tinted glasses would be checked and those without number plates would be seized.

The police said that over 200 police personnel, including senior officers, will go for patrolling on the campus daily.

"Officers on duty will immediately inform the senior officers in case of an emergency. Women officers have also been deployed at pickets near the campus," said the officer.

The police said that while CCTV coverage has been expanded, the body cameras would fill in blind spots and provide reliable footage.