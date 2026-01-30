Security scare at five schools ends in hoax

New Delhi: Five schools in the capital received bomb threats via email on Thursday morning, later declared a hoax after thorough searches by security agencies. The schools included Loreto Convent (Delhi Cantonment), Don Bosco (Chittaranjan Park), Carmel Convent (Anand Niketan and Dwarka), and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya (Lodhi Estate).

Authorities, including police, fire services and bomb squads, conducted evacuations and anti-sabotage checks. No suspicious items were found. Sardar Patel Vidyalaya informed parents that the campus was safe and classes would continue as usual.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the threats. The incidents follow a similar hoax bomb alert at the Dwarka court complex on Wednesday, highlighting continued vigilance by authorities. mpost