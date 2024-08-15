Security reasons: Manish Sisodia’s ‘padyatra’ postponed to August 16

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rescheduled the start of Manish Sisodia’s padyatra to August 16, a shift from the initially planned date of August 14. This decision, announced by Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, comes in response to security recommendations from the Delhi Police surrounding Independence Day.



Bharadwaj explained the reasons behind the change during a press briefing. He stated that the delay was made “in view of security and vigilance due to August 15,” referring to the heightened security measures typical around Independence Day. The Delhi Police had advised postponing the ‘padyatra’, citing that it would be safer to hold the event after the national celebrations.

The ‘padyatra’, initially set to commence on August 14, will now start from the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency at 5 pm on August 16.

Bharadwaj elaborated, “When permission was sought from the police department for the padyatra, the police department suggested that due to the atmosphere of August 15 and given the security and vigilance in the country, if this padyatra is postponed for a few days, it will be better from the security point of view.” He further acknowledged that the party found this advice reasonable

and decided to adjust the schedule accordingly.

Manish Sisodia, a senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, had initially planned to embark on a padyatra across various areas of Delhi starting on 14th August. The padyatra was intended to mark his return following a 17-month incarceration due to legal issues and his subsequent bail granted by the Supreme Court. Bharadwaj highlighted Sisodia’s prolonged absence from public life, stating, “Due to the conspiracies of the central government, Manish Sisodia remained in jail for 17 months and after that, Manish

Sisodia got bail from the Supreme Court.”

Explaining the impact of the rescheduled padyatra, Bharadwaj emphasized that the party aims to avoid any potential disruptions during the Independence Day celebrations. He concluded, “We do not want any kind of problem or trouble to arise on the occasion of Independence Day. That is why, accepting the suggestion of the police, the party has decided that now Manish Sisodia’s padyatra will be started from the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency on August 16, 2024.”

The padyatra will now begin from the DDA Flats in Kalkaji, maintaining its original

time of 5 pm.