Security protocols to be revamped at Parliament, says report

Hours after the major security breach in the Lok Sabha, a media report hassaid that the security protocols will be revamped with strict measures to reduce any contact between MPs and visitors. According to a report published

by NDTV, separate entrances will be allotted to MPs, staff members, and the press while the visitors, when allowed back, will enter from a fourth gate. For now, issue of visitor passes has been suspended.Moreover, the report also mentioned that the visitors’ gallery will now be encased in glass to stop people from jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber. Th e authorities will also set up body scan machines, similar to those in airports, will be installed in Parliament with a substantial increase in the number of security personnel.







