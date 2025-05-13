‘Security heightened at Tihar Prison, terror accused on watch’

NEW DELHI: Security arrangements have been heightened at Tihar Prison Complex in the wake of the prevailing security situation, jail sources said on Monday.

Special focus is being placed on high-risk wards, particularly those housing gangsters and terror accused, they said.

According to the sources, multi-layered security checks, additional CCTV coverage, and stricter monitoring protocols have been implemented as part of the enhanced measures.

“The recent developments have prompted complete security checks. All vulnerable spots are being reinforced, and round-the-clock surveillance of inmates with serious criminal backgrounds is heightened,” a source said.

High-profile gangsters and terror accused like Tahawwur Rana, Chhota Rajan and Neeraj Bawana are lodged in Tihar Jail -- one of India’s largest prison complexes. Mobile signal jammers are being tested and upgraded to prevent unauthorised communication from inside the prison.

“Surprise checks have also been intensified. We are conducting at least three random checks daily in sensitive barracks to ensure compliance with jail norms,” the source said. Tihar Jail has tightenednight security, activated its intelligence network, and increased coordination with external law enforcement to prevent breaches. Measures will continue until a full security review is completed.