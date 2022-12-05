Security heightened at 3,360 critical booths

New Delhi: Security was heightened at 3,360 critical booths spanned 493 locations with the deployment of 25,000 police personnel, nearly 13,000 home guards and about 100 companies of paramilitary forces to ensure smooth conduct of the MCD polls on Sunday, officials said.

Sixty drones were used to especially maintain law and order in critical or sensitive booths, they said.

In north Delhi, to closely supervise the polling process and to motivate the staff on the ground, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak and Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Suman Goyal visited several areas of the district, including Civil Lines police station and Timarpur sub-division.

Extensive foot-patrolling in various areas, including Chandni Chowk, was ensured, the officials said.

In northwest Delhi, elaborate security arrangements were made to keep a check on miscreants and anti-social elements.

Aerial surveillance by drones was also conducted in different areas, the officials said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said more than 25,000 policemen, along with 100 companies of paramilitary forces and nearly 13,000 home guards, were deployed in over 3,000 critical polling booths to ensure smooth flow of the election process.

"I have taken rounds of the entire zone and all areas of the districts. The entire election process today has been very very peaceful. Not even

a single major call pertaining to law and order issues was received.

"Maximum calls received were mischievous. For instance, there were complaints of rigging by political parties against each other. When our personnel visited the spots, it was found to be untrue," he said.