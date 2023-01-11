Security guard killed, cash van robbed: Cops

New Delhi: Unidentified armed assailants on Tuesday shot dead a security guard of a cash van and looted Rs 8 lakh cash kept in the vehicle near an ATM in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, the police said.

The guard, who tried to foil the robbery attempt and received a bullet injury, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The incident took place at around 4:50 pm near the ICICI Bank ATM kiosk near the Jagatpur flyover. Our police team received a PCR call and rushed to the spot. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Jai Singh, said a police official.

