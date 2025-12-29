Security guard hangs self after killing wife

Noida: A 35-year-old security guard allegedly killed his wife after a dispute and then committed suicide by hanging here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at a rented house in Saraswati Kunj, located within the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh Kotwali police station. The deceased have been identified as Anil, a native of Etah district, and his wife Anita (32). The couple had moved into the accommodation a month ago.

The police said Anil worked as a security guard while Anita was a domestic help. A dispute broke out between the two on Sunday evening, during which Anil allegedly assaulted his wife and stabbed her to death with a sharp object. He then allegedly hanged himself in the same room.

Neighbours alerted the police after hearing loud arguments from the room, they said. The couple had been married for 13 years and did not have children.

“The forensic field unit was called to the spot. After inspecting the scene, the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination,” an official with Bisrakh Kotwali police station said. Further investigation is underway, they added.