Security guard arrested for killing 50-year-old over verbal spat

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old security guard in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old man over a verbal altercation.



A PCR call at the Rohini North Police Station alerted the authorities.

The arrested accused was identified as Manish alias Monu (22), a resident of Majra Dabas, North-West Delhi.

According to the Police, the investigation began in the early hours of Tuesday, when a PCR call reported a dead body in Shri Ram Market, Sector-8, Rohini.

Police arrived at the scene to find Shankar, a local vagabond who worked odd jobs, with fatal neck injuries.

The body was transported to BSA Hospital, Rohini for postmortem, and a murder case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC.

Given the severity of the case, multiple teams of the Delhi Police were quickly formed.

The teams scrutinised around 150 CCTV footages in the area. One footage revealed the suspect stabbing Shankar.

The suspect, identified as Manish, was tracked down using technical surveillance and human intelligence. Manish later confessed to the crime, motivated by a desire for revenge after Shankar had publicly humiliated him.