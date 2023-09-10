Security breach as US Prez convoy car enters Hotel of UAE Prince

New Delhi: In a surprising breach of security protocol during the G20 Summit, a vehicle from the convoy of United States President Joe Biden inadvertently entered a New Delhi hotel where the UAE Crown Prince was residing.



The incident, which transpired at Hotel Taj on Saturday morning, initially sent security agencies into a state of alarm.

Upon further investigation and questioning of

the driver, authorities discovered that the breach was not intentional.

The driver explained that he had been assigned the task of reaching the ITC Maurya hotel, where President Biden was accommodated during the G20 Summit, by 9:30 am.

However, he had accepted another ride earlier that morning from a businessman who needed to reach the Taj Hotel by 8:00 am.

The businessman was present in the car when security agencies intercepted them at Hotel Taj. The driver claimed that he was unaware of the security protocols in place for the high-profile event.

Following the interrogation, the driver was released, but he was subsequently removed from Joe Biden’s convoy.

The authorities had implemented various traffic restrictions over the weekend due to its role as the host city for the G20 Summit. The summit witnessed numerous discussions and bilateral meetings aimed at addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues.

To ensure the security of the delegates, fighter jets, drones, and paramilitary forces were deployed across the national Capital.