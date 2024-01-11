Security beefed up across city ahead of Republic Day

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up across the national Capital ahead of Republic Day celebrations, police said on Thursday.



More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed in Delhi for the January 26 parade, a senior police officer said.

Night patrolling staffers have been directed to check hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas.

They are checking security measures in place at these facilities, particularly near railway stations and inter-state bus terminals, and their records to know who are visiting the national capital and for what purpose, the police officer said.

Police said that they are taking action against anyone found to be violating rules under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Recently, when our team was checking a hotel in Paharganj, it found there was no security arrangements. An FIR was registered against the owner of the hotel,” the police officer said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued strict directions for verification of tenants and servants, border checking, security of vital installations, malls and markets, and patrolling in areas drawing heavy footfalls. Police said that they are keeping strict vigil from the CCTV control room of strategic locations and Delhi’s border areas.

“We have intensified patrolling in public places. Group patrolling, night patrolling and vehicle checking are being carried out at different places. A double-layer security will be there at bus stands and railway stations,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is conducting mock drills to check its response preparedness.

“Drills have been conducted on how to control riot-like situation...use water cannon to tackle any situation,” another officer said.

In a statement, the central police district said, “As we approach Republic Day, preparations are in full swing. To ensure prompt and effective response, in case of any sabotage/exigency, Central District Police is conducting mock drills on regular basis.” “Such mock drills are being conducted at different places across the district and focused upon improving coordination between different units and agencies,” it stated.