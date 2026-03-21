Sector 85 Gurugram link road opened, eases access for residents

Gurugram: Residents of Sector 85 have received long-awaited relief with the opening of a 24-metre sector road connecting the area to the multi-utility corridor and Dwarka Expressway. The lack of a proper link had forced thousands of families to depend on narrow, congested internal roads for years. The issue was addressed during a District Public Grievance & Redressal Committee meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. A breakthrough was achieved after Godrej Properties acquired the private land parcel blocking the road and facilitated its opening for public use. Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh thanked government officials and Godrej Properties for their efforts in resolving the long-pending issue. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar also acknowledged the collaborative effort involving the administration, the company, and local stakeholders.

Geetika Trehan, CEO – North Zone, Godrej Properties, said the initiative improves connectivity, safety, and convenience for residents. She said: “This government and administration led initiative addresses a long-standing access challenge in Sector 85. Godrej Properties is pleased to have supported its execution. The new 24-metre road significantly improves connectivity, and enhances everyday safety and convenience for residents. Wing Commander (Retd) RD Deshpande, secretary, RAWS(Rise Always Welfare Society), said: “The road opening has brought a sense of relief to residents and passer-by. It is good to witness that authorities are listening to what the community is saying and doing something about it. We are very thankful, district authorities and Godrej Properties who helped fix this long-pending issue.