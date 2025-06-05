Second-year IIT Delhi student found dead inside hostel room

New Delhi: A second-year student of Biomechanical Engineering at IIT Delhi was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident came to light after a PCR call was made to the Kishangarh Police Station, reporting that the student was not responding to knocks on his hostel door.

Acting swiftly on the call, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kishangarh, along with a team of police personnel, arrived at the scene. On reaching the hostel, they discovered that the door to the student’s room was locked from the inside. Fire service officials were summoned, and with their assistance, the door was forcibly opened. Inside, the student was found lying unconscious on his bed. The IIT medical staff were called in and declared him dead on the spot. Preliminary investigations revealed that the student had last been seen having dinner two days prior. When he was not seen or contacted by his peers throughout the following day, concerns were raised. Fellow students notified the hostel’s security, who in turn alerted the police.

According to police sources, there were no visible external injuries on the student’s body. However, traces of vomit were found on the floor of the room, suggesting the possibility of a medical complication. The police have not ruled out any cause of death and are awaiting the results of a postmortem examination. The Crime Team and Forensic Team were called to the scene for further inspection and evidence collection. After the completion of legal and procedural requirements, the body was sent to the Safdarjung Hospital Mortuary for autopsy. Authorities have initiated a detailed inquiry into the matter. As of now, the exact cause of death remains undetermined, and further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.