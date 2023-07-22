Second Van Mahotsav to be held on July 23 at Dwarka Mela Ground

New Delhi: The Government of NCT of Delhi is set to commence the second Van Mahotsav on July 23 at the Dwarka Mela Ground in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The programme, an annual initiative by the Delhi government, encourages the cultivation of green spaces and addresses the persistent challenge of pollution in the city.

Delhi’s Environment and Forest minister Gopal Rai expressed his commitment to combating pollution and expanding Delhi’s green belt. It was initially scheduled to be held in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on July 16, but due to flood-like conditions caused by the rising Yamuna water levels, it had to be postponed.