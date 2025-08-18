Second student suicide reported at Sharda Univ hostel in a month

Greater Noida: A 22-year-old second-year student of Sharda University in Greater Noida was found hanging in a private hostel room in the Knowledge Park area, police said on Sunday.

Police recovered a suicide note in which the deceased cited extreme mental stress as the reason for taking the step.

The student has been identified as Shivam Dey, a native of Purnia district in Bihar, who was pursuing Computer Science but had reportedly not been attending classes. In the note, written more than a week earlier, he requested the university to refund the “unused fee” to his parents and asked police not to hold anyone responsible, stating the decision

was entirely his own.

“I can’t take this stress, pressure anymore,” he wrote in the note dated August 7. “I was not a good student or maybe never was for this education system.”

Shivam said he had been contemplating this decision for the past year. He described himself as “useless” and wrote that the world was not for him. He admitted that he had not been going to college for the last two years. While acknowledging that he was not a good student, he clarified that the education system was not to blame, but said he had been influenced by what he called the “real education system.”

He expressed a wish to donate all his organs after death and apologised to those who had supported him in life. In a message to his parents, he wrote: “Sorry Baba, sorry Mother, I will not be able to support you in your old age. I cannot bear this stress and pressure anymore.”

Police confirmed that his death was due to mental stress. “His body has been sent for post-mortem, and his family has been informed,” said Knowledge Park SHO

Sarvesh Chandra.

Sharda University clarified Shivam had not been enrolled for the past two years after failing his second year and never sought readmission, so the issue of fee charges simply

did not arise at all.

The tragic case has once again reignited serious concerns over student mental health, marking the second suspected suicide reported at the university within just

six weeks.