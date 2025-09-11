Second Bimtech student dies after hostel shooting

Noida: A tragic incident at the Birla Institute of Management Technology (Bimtech) in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park has left students and parents in shock. Two students lost their lives in a shooting inside the RCI Vidya Vihar hostel on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:30 am in the hostel room of Deepak, a resident of Chilkulur, Andhra Pradesh. On hearing gunshots, staff rushed to the spot. As the door was locked from inside, the warden broke a window to enter.

Inside, Deepak was found near a chair and his friend Devansh near the door, both critically injured.

Deepak died instantly, while Devansh, a first-year PGDM student from Agra, was taken to Kailash Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. Post-mortems were conducted in Noida, after which Devansh’s body was handed to his family in Agra and Deepak’s remains taken to Andhra Pradesh.

The firearm used was a licensed revolver belonging to Devansh’s father, a recently retired Deputy SP of Uttar Pradesh Police. Authorities have initiated the cancellation of the licence, though it remains unclear how Devansh brought the weapon

into the hostel. Investigators suspect Deepak may have shot himself, as his position suggested he was seated with the revolver to his temple. No signs of a struggle were found, but the exact sequence of events is still under investigation.

Police also revealed that Deepak had previously attempted suicide twice and had a strained relationship with his parents, though he was academically bright. Devansh, meanwhile, had recently attempted the Air Force Common Admission Test but narrowly missed qualifying. The two were known to be close, often spending time together despite having separate roommates.

Security has since been tightened at the hostel and college. The administration expressed deep grief over the loss and announced counselling sessions for students to help them cope with the tragedy.