Second ₹3,000-cr semiconductor plant approved near Noida Airport

Greater Noida: Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has approved proposal to set up another manufacturing plant in Jewar area near the upcoming Noida International Airport.

According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh government recently evaluated Aditech Semiconductor Private Limited’s investment proposal during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, examining investment structure, technical capabilities, employment potential and state benefits.

“Aditech Semiconductor Private Limited has been granted a Letter of Intent for establishing the unit in 15 acres land in Sector-10 along the Yamuna Expressway. The proposed investment amounts to Rs 3,000 crore, promising direct employment to approximately 2,000 people, with significant indirect employment opportunities to thousands others,” said a senior YEIDA official.

Although the company initially requested 20 acres, approval was granted for 15 acres. YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh confirmed land allocation would proceed upon receiving central approval. “The proposal awaits final clearance from the Central Government. Once received, we will proceed with land allotment process,” said Singh.

The company’s proposal outlines annual production of 25 crore sensor fabs for aviation and defence applications. This investment, undertaken in partnership with ICEMOS by the American company, aims to serve both domestic and international markets.

Last month, the Central Government sanctioned the state’s first and nation’s sixth semiconductor facility in YEIDA City. Vama Sundari, formed through HCL and Foxconn collaboration, received 48 acres in Sector-28.

The union government stated, “As the country moves forward in semiconductor journey, the eco system partners have also established their facilities in India. Applied Materials and Lam Research are two of the largest equipment manufacturers. Both have a presence in India now. Merck, Linde, Air Liquide, Inox and many other gas and chemical suppliers are gearing up for growth of our semiconductor industry. With the demand for semiconductor increasing with the rapid growth of laptop, mobile phone, server, medical device, power electronics, defence equipment and consumer electronics manufacturing in Bharat, this new unit will further add to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”