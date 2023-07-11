Seasoned criminal wanted in over 24 cases arrested

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully apprehended a desperate and hardcore criminal who was wanted in more than 24 cases of robbery, Arms Act violations, drugging, and burglary/theft across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, officials informed on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Dil Mohd (37) a resident of Northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri area, he was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, as declared by the UP Police.

HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell said that Dil Mohd had been on the run for the past two years, and was known for frequently changing his whereabouts to evade arrest. However, the Special Cell traced his movements to Howrah,

West Bengal.