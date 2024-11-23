Sealing of illegal hotel borewells in Delhi to continue, authorities tell NGT

New Delhi: Authorities in Delhi have informed the National Green Tribunal that the drive to seal illegal borewells across hotels and guesthouses in the national capital's Paharganj area would continue. The green panel had sought reports from the authorities, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the district magistrate of central Delhi, on illegal extraction of groundwater by 536 hotels or guesthouses in the area. Last month, while hearing the matter, the tribunal noted the stand of the authorities concerned that the hotels and guesthouses were operating after informing about their borewells under a Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS).

"Prima facie it appears that some kind of scam is going on where, though no VDS is available with the authorities, no authority knows who had framed the VDS and no one has a copy of the VDS. Yet, the authorities are extending the concessions based on VDS. We expect the chief secretary of the GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi) to inquire about this issue," the tribunal had observed.

It also sought a report about sealing the borewells of those hotels that did not pay environmental damage charges or failed to apply for the requisite permission.

A status report filed by the Karol Bagh subdivisional magistrate said the DJB sent a letter on November 6 about 30 hotels and guesthouses that were not following the tribunal's directions.

The DPCC shared details of 21 hotels or guesthouses that partially paid the charges.

"That a team consisting of the revenue department, Delhi Police, DPCC, DJB and BSES has been formed to seal the illegal borewells," the status report dated November 12 said.

It said the team checked 10 hotels on November 12, of which one hotel's borewell was sealed, while eight hotels had paid the environmental damage charges and undertaken to comply with the rules.

"The DJB sent another letter on November 12, sharing details of a total of 78 hotels/guesthouses of the Paharganj area that have not complied with the directions of the tribunal. This sealing drive will continue till the borewells of the violating hotels/guesthouses are not sealed," the reply, uploaded on the tribunal's website on Thursday, said