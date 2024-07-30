Sealed illegal basements, demolished encroachment over drains: MCD

New Delhi: The MCD has initiated a three-pronged action in the aftermath of the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre deaths, including sealing of illegally run basements and demolition of encroachment done on stormwater drains, the civic body’s commissioner Ashwani Kumar said on Monday.



Speaking to reporters, he said the issue of illegally run coaching centres with poor security measures is faced across the national capital and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will crack down on such institutes through its sealing drive. Expressing grief over the deaths of the three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar, Kumar said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. We have worked on two-three fronts in this matter.”

“Firstly, we have demolished the encroachment on the stormwater drains built on both sides of the road that was completely covered by people which led to waterlogging and even made it difficult to de-silt the drains. We have also carried out an anti-encroachment drive to demolish illegal structures and recover these drains in the area.”

“Secondly, we have stepped up sealing of basements of coaching institutes illegally operating and posing threat to the safety and security of students. The sealing drive will be carried out in other areas as well where such institutes are operating.”

“Thirdly, we have taken action against the engineers of the maintenance department responsible for containing the waterlogging. The junior engineer of the of the Karol Bagh zone, where the incident took place, has been terminated and the assistant engineer suspended,” Kumar said.

“A show cause notice has also been issued to the executive engineer seeking explanation on why timely action was not taken to contain the waterlogging,” he said.

Kumar gave the statement before attending an emergency meeting of officials called by Mayor Shelly Oberoi to take update on the situation.

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday alleged that he wrote several times since February to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for chalking out a comprehensive strategy for desilting of drains but he evaded responding to the matter.

There was no immediate reaction from Naresh Kumar.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said the issue of desilting of drains is being raised and that it has not been carried out the way it should have. “On February 6 this year, I had issued a notice for meeting of all departments for chalking out a comprehensive strategy to prevent waterlogging during monsoon. This meeting was scheduled for February 13 but not even one IAS officer turned up.Meanwhile, the AAP staged a protest near the L-G Secretariat and demanded that officers who allegedly failed to issue directions for desilting of drains in Delhi be sacked.

This comes two days after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of their coaching centre in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded following heavy rain.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said they have come to request Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to take action against officials who do not issue directions for desilting of drains despite orders from ministers.

AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of indulging in politics.

“The BJP was in power in MCD for the last 15 years. It did not work on drainage but is doing politics now. It has been exposed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of three civil services aspirants who died after flooding of the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar here.