Sculptures made from scrap metal to adorn park in Chanakyapuri

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Monday opened a Waste to Art Park at Kautilya Marg in Chanakyapuri where sculptures made from scrap metal salvaged from construction sites and automobile waste dumps have been displayed, officials said.



Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said sculptures depicting birds from G20 countries have been showcased at the waste-to-art park and that efforts have been made by the NDMC to make Delhi “shine”.

“Efforts have been made to make the national capital shine and this beautiful park is a result of that. In this park, sculptures of birds from G20 nations have been showcased. This park is a gift to the people of Delhi.

The NDMC, in collaboration with the Lalit Kala Academy, has installed 22 sculptures made from scrap metal of animals and birds of the G20 member-countries in recognition of their participation in the summit of the bloc in Delhi on September 9-10, the officials said.” They said the park will be open for visitors on the eve of the G20 summit.

“These sculptures are the best example of the waste-to-art initiative and have been made by national-level artists under a joint initiative of the NDMC and the Lalit Kala Academy. This project is also covered as part of the initiative of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (3Rs) under Swachh Survekshan 2023,” the NDMC said.

The officials said each sculpture has been handcrafted and is a testimony to the fact that waste can be turned into artistic objects in an aesthetic manner.

The artists have used iron bars, automobile parts, metal plates, wire-mesh, rims, chains, bearing balls and other junk material for handcrafting the sculptures.

“The birds and animals featured in the park include Indian Peacock, American Bison, Brazilian jaguar, Red-Crowned Crane from China, Saudi Arabian Camel, Korean Magpie, Australian Kangaroo, Russian Brown Bear, Mexican Golden Eagle, Great Britain Lion, Italian Sparrow, Canadian Beaver, Turkish Redwing, Japanese Green Pheasant, South African Springbok, German Eagle, Indonesian Komodo Dragon, French Gallic Rooster and Argentina’s puma,” the NDMC said.