SC’s contempt notice to DDA for felling 1k trees

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a contempt notice to the vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) due to the felling of over 1,000 trees for constructing an access road between Chattarpur Road and SAARC University near Maidan Garhi in Delhi.

Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, sitting on the bench, observed that the DDA went ahead with cutting trees for road construction despite a court order prohibiting such actions.

“Prima facie, we find that the action of DDA of felling the trees for constructing the road is in contempt of the order passed by this court dated February 8 and March 4, 2024. Issue notice to the vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) calling upon to show cause why an action for committing contempt of order of this court be not taken against him,” the bench said, while posting the matter for hearing on May 8.

The order came after advocate K Parameshwar, serving as amicus curiae, informed the court that the DDA continued to cut trees despite the Supreme Court’s prohibition. On March 4, the apex court had denied DDA’s application to fell 1,051, criticising the lack of clarity in their request.

The top court emphasised that as a state agency, DDA has a duty to prioritise environmental protection by limiting tree felling to only those strictly necessary for construction.

“They must apply their mind whether alternatives can be examined to save the trees. Moreover, they want to construct the road through a forest. There is no permission obtained under the Forest Act.

“We direct the DDA to re-examine the proposal by employing the experts in the field. The exercise to be undertaken by the DDA is necessary for ensuring that while public work is carried out, minimum number of trees are required to be felled,” the apex court

had said.