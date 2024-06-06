MillenniumPost
Screwdriver attack: Two nabbed for road rage attack in Gurugram

BY Team MP5 Jun 2024 7:19 PM GMT

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police has arrested two individuals for attacking a car driver with a screwdriver after a dispute over horn honking in a road rage incident near MDI Chowk.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Sector-17/18 Police Station, Gurugram.

The accused were identified as Adil and Shahrukh, both residents of Gurgaon village, Gurugram.

On Tuesday, a car driver lodged a complaint at Sector-17/18 police station after a scooter rider attacked him with a screwdriver following a road obstruction. The police swiftly arrested two suspects, Adil and Shahrukh from Sukhrali, Gurugram, recovering the scooter and screwdriver. Further investigation is ongoing.

