Scrap dealer arrested for rape & murder of 3-yr-old in GGM

gurugram: A 25-year-old scrap dealer has been arrested by Gurugram Police for the alleged rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Sector 37.



The accused, identified as Shivnath, a native of Supaul in Bihar, was apprehended after police received information around 12.20 am from residents of Mohammadpur Jharsa village about a missing child.

The girl’s family informed the police that a man from their neighborhood had lured their child away. Acting on this complaint, officers from Sector-37 Police Station detained the suspect promptly and began questioning him.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, Shivnath, was employed at a scrap company in Sector-37. Investigators learned that on the evening of February 19, he had enticed the girl to a vacant plot near Neel Company in Sector-37.

There, he allegedly sexually assaulted her before strangling her to death in an attempt to destroy evidence of the crime.

Following the complaint lodged by the girl’s father, a formal case was registered under relevant sections at Sector-37 Police Station.

The accused was arrested in accordance with legal procedure and remains in custody. Police have confirmed his identity as Shivnath and stated that further investigation is underway to gather additional evidence and ensure justice is served.

Authorities have assured that the case will be pursued rigorously, with all due legal processes followed.