Scooty rider killed after hitting open car door, run over by bus

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Uttam Nagar West Metro Station on February 3 after his scooter struck the open door of a parked Toyota Etios and he was subsequently run over by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus.



Police said a PCR call reporting the incident was received at Uttam Nagar Police Station on the evening of February 3. A team reached the spot and found three vehicles involved — a DTC bus, the scooty and a Toyota Etios car.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the Toyota had stopped on the left side of the road after a passenger requested the driver to halt as he was feeling unwell and needed to use a washroom. While the vehicle was stationary, the passenger opened the right rear door to alight. At that moment, the scooter rider approaching from behind collided with the suddenly opened door.

The impact caused the rider to lose balance and fall on to the road. Within seconds, a DTC bus coming from behind ran over him, leaving bystanders in shock.

The injured man was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He was identified as Daksh (30), son of Ishwar and a resident of Uttam Nagar. An FIR has been registered under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is under way to establish the precise sequence of events and fix responsibility. Police said statements of witnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage from the area is being examined. Further legal action will follow based on the

findings of the probe.