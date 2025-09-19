Scooty rider dies after fall from flyover

new delhi: A 49-year-old man died in a road accident after his scooty was hit by a Honda City car, causing him to fall from the Manglam Cut flyover in east Delhi during the early hours of Thursday.

Police said they were alerted through a PCR call received at Pandav Nagar Police Station. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar Agarwal (49), son of Kishori Lal Agarwal and a resident of Sector-11, Vasundhara, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, the incident was reported at around 12:03 am on September 18. Police Sub-Inspector Aashish Tushir and Constable Dinesh rushed to the spot and found both the Honda City and the scooty in a damaged condition. By the time they arrived, the injured had already been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where doctors declared Agarwal dead on arrival.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that the victim fell from the flyover onto the NH-24 service road after being allegedly struck by an unidentified heavy vehicle. The fall left him critically injured, following which he was rushed to hospital by local residents who had gathered at the scene.

The complainant, Amit Kumar, an auto driver and resident of Pandav Nagar, told police he had witnessed Agarwal fall from the flyover while driving his auto towards Ghazipur around midnight. With the help of bystanders, he placed the injured man in his vehicle and transported him to hospital, but despite their efforts Agarwal could not be saved.

Police have registered a case at Pandav Nagar Police Station under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials said investigations are underway to identify the vehicle responsible for the accident and to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

Authorities confirmed that the deceased’s family has been informed and legal formalities are being completed.

Police will examine CCTV footage to trace the vehicle and have urged eyewitnesses to assist. The case highlights ongoing safety concerns on NH-24’s elevated stretches, where speeding and reckless driving remain persistent and serious issues.