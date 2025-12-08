Scientists converge at JNU for Science Week

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University campus was abuzz as it hosted the “Celebration of Science Week at Delhi–2025” along with the 91st Anniversary General Meeting of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA). The event, held at JNU’s Convention Centre, drew participation from eminent scientists, researchers and academics from across the country.

The two-day schedule featured inauguration ceremonies, thematic lectures and scientific sessions. On the opening day, sessions included Molecular & Cellular Biology a key area under the broad umbrella of disciplines covered during the Science Week.

The programme was designed to encourage interdisciplinary dialogue, bringing together experts in biology, environmental science, engineering and other fields.

Addressing the gathering, senior members of INSA emphasised the role of young researchers and scientists in advancing India’s scientific and technological landscape.

They underscored the need for innovation-driven research that links lab-based discoveries to societal applications “from lab to land,” as described in the INSA call.

Commenting on the significance of the event, academic leaders noted that such platforms play a crucial role in nurturing scientific temper and collaboration across institutions aligning with national priorities of fostering research, innovation and scientific excellence.

As the two-day celebration concluded, participants reiterated their commitment to harnessing science for social good, urging the country’s youth to take up the mantle of research and innovation. The event marked yet another milestone in India’s continuing journey towards strengthening its scientific community and research ecosystem.