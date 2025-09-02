Schools told to monitor students for obesity & promote healthy habits

New Delhi: In a move that shifts schools into the frontline of India’s fight against childhood obesity, the Education Department has instructed all schools to assign a teacher who will monitor students’ health, identify cases of obesity, and work with parents on corrective steps.

The directive, issued to district education officers and school heads, is part of the Centre’s ongoing PM POSHAN campaign, which recently tightened its focus on reducing oil consumption in student meals. According to the order, schools must also appoint a ‘Student Health Ambassador’ to spread awareness about portion control, nutritious diets, and the importance of physical activity among peers.

The guidelines follow a broader advisory from the Union Ministry of Education earlier this year, urging schools nationwide to cut down on cooking oil by at least 10%. The push came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during Pariksha Pe Charcha and Mann Ki Baat, voiced concerns about the rising risk of childhood obesity and lifestyle-related diseases.

Schools have now been tasked with holding interactive awareness sessions with nutrition experts, organising quizzes and campaigns on healthy eating, promoting yoga and sports, and involving parents through School Management Committee meetings.

An AIIMS study shows obesity in private schools at 24 per cent, prompting urgent government directives positioning schools as frontline health guardians.