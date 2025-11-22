Schools to report on compliance with mental health guidelines: Min

NEW DELHI: After a Class 10 student of St Columba’s School allegedly died by suicide, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday said he will seek reports from all schools on compliance with CBSE guidelines on students’ psychological well-being.

Calling the issue serious, he said schools needing support will receive government assistance. The student died after jumping from Rajendra Place metro station on Tuesday. The Education Department has formed a probe committee, while the school has suspended four staff members. Police said the boy left a note alleging mental harassment and naming a

few teachers.