Schools to reopen in Capital today

New Delhi/Noida: Delhi schools will commence classes from 9 am onwards due to cold weather conditions, according to a circular from the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education on Sunday.



The DoE has further directed schools to not hold classes beyond 5 pm.

The national Capital continued to reel under severe cold conditions on Sunday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius — this winter’s lowest — and a thick layer of fog was seen in several parts of the city.

“It is directed that all students of government and private schools shall join back classes in physical mode from January 15 (Monday). This includes nursery, KG and primary classes as well. “However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school(including double-shift schools) will start before 9 am and have classes beyond 5 pm till further directions,” the circular read.

All teaching and non-teaching staff shall report for duty as usual, it said, adding school heads must inform all students, parents and staff about the revise schedule on Sunday. Delhi’s minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was four notches below of the season’s average. The IMD has predicted very dense fog and cold wave conditions for more two days in the national capital. The city could see dense fog till January 20, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, in the view of extreme cold conditions, the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has ordered closure of all schools of Class 8th and below till Tuesday i.e January 16. However, the entire school staff will remain working, the order reads.

As per the order issued by the Basic Education Department, “In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the boards (from class nursery to 08) recognised by the Basic Education Department (CBSE / ICSE / IB, UP Board and others) run under the Basic Education Department in the district Gautam Buddha Nagar will remain closed till 16.01.2024. The entire staff of the school will remain working. The above order should be strictly followed, the order signed by BSA Rahul Panwar reads.