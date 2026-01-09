Schools shut till January 15

New Delhi: Schools across Delhi will remain closed until January 15 as part of the winter vacation notified by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of NCT of Delhi, in its academic calendar for the 2025–26 session. The break, which commenced on January 1, applies uniformly to schools in the national capital and is aimed at safeguarding students during the peak of the winter season. The winter vacation is scheduled at a time when Delhi typically experiences intense cold conditions, marked by low temperatures, dense fog and reduced visibility during early morning hours. Such weather often poses health and safety risks for students, particularly younger children, who may find commuting to school difficult in freezing conditions. Education officials have traditionally cited concerns such as respiratory illnesses, colds and other weather-related health issues as reasons for maintaining a consistent winter break.

According to the DoE’s official calendar, academic activities and regular classes are set to resume only after the winter vacation concludes.

The calendar serves as a planning framework for schools, allowing them to align examinations, teaching schedules and holidays across the year.