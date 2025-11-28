Schools resume offline classes

New Delhi: Offline classes resumed across Delhi on Thursday after the Commission for Air Quality Management lifted the Graded Response Action Plan’s Stage-3 restrictions, following an improvement in the air quality over the past three days.

The curbs imposed earlier this month with the rising pollution levels in the city were revoked on Wednesday.

Schools had been asked to shift to a hybrid mode for classes up to 5 on November 11. In a circular, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said the guidelines for hybrid classes issued earlier were now withdrawn. “All government, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools of the DoE, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board are informed that the hybrid mode is hereby revoked. All classes are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect,” it said.

Heads of schools have been directed to inform students, staff, and parents about the change, as per the circular.